GOVERNMENT PREPARES WOMEN FOR THE GOOD LIFE- KAMAL PERSAUD

Speaking at the APNU+AFC Women’s Rally on Thursday, Ms. Kamal Persaud, former Deputy of Bartica, said that the government has established initiatives to ensure women and girls are protected and empowered.

According to Persaud, some of these include Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development programme (SLED) which provide grants to assist micro, small and medium-scale enterprises. HEYS initiative that provides training for hinterland youths and has created over 2,000 small businesses.

Persaud further disclosed that the coalition government has been preparing women for a good life through education, entrepreneurship and better healthcare.

“This is what the APNU+AFC is about; empowering women. The good life requires empowering our women,” Persaud said. The women’s rally boasts a lineup of women in leadership positions. Among these are Minister Volda Lawrence, Minister Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and Tamara Khan.