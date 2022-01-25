GOVERNMENT PROMISES ALL “MEGA PROJECTS WILL BE MANAGED TO COMPLETION”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has stated that all of the government’s “mega projects” will be managed to completion during the government’s first 5 years in office.

In defending the government’s position, this morning, during the gas-to-energy debate brought forward by Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson, PM Phillips was keen to note that Patterson failed to produce any evidence suggesting the project would not be feasible. PM Phillips opined that “the honourable member [David Patterson] does not produce any report that says clearly to this hoax, that the Wales Gas-to-Shore project is not feasible. The gas to shore project will be a reality in this term of the PPP/C.”

PM Phillps continued his defence by stating that his party “have a manifesto where we told the people that we will deliver all the energy mix that will comprise solar, hydro and wind, and Mr. Speaker we have singled out the Gas-to-Shore project for completion before December 2025.”

And in expounding his point further, PM Phillips also sought to reassure the nation that the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project will begin construction before the government’s December 2025 timeline.

PM Phillips was also keen to inform Guyanese that energy costs could have already been reduced, he went on to say that, “had they supported that project, the people of Guyana would have been benefitting from energy at a far reduced costs than we are paying today, since 2017. And that is what we expect the honourable member to come and remind us also, and not to get involved in revisionism.”

The PM was eager to state that Guyana is on a development trajectory and that the PPP/C government will take all necessary steps to ensure good governance and transparency prevails. He concluded by stating that, “I want to assure this House and all the people of Guyana, that in a transparent manner, all the mega projects will be managed to completion by this government. That is our promise to the people of Guyana”.