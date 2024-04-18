Friday, April 19, 2024
GOVERNMENT SEEKS TO DECIMATE IDPADA-G BY DE-FUNDING THE ORGANIZATION – NIGEL HUGHES TELLS AFRICAN ASSEMBLY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
At the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent on Tuesday, it was reported that the administration led by President Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic has significantly impacted the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) by withdrawing its funding. This decision has raised concerns about supporting and recognizing initiatives aimed at advancing the rights and welfare of people of African descent in Guyana. Tiana Cole will provide more details in her report.

