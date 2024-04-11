Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeNewsGOVERNMENT TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY AND DISCRIMINATION - PRESIDENT ALI
NewsPolitics

GOVERNMENT TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY AND DISCRIMINATION – PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
50


President Irfaan Ali recently stated in an interview that the PPP/C government is committed to dismantling any narrative by political parties that employ race, ethnicity, or division as tools in their messaging. This declaration underscores the government’s dedication to promoting unity and inclusivity, aiming to counteract divisive tactics that could harm the nation’s social fabric. Ali’s remarks reflect a broader strategy to foster a more cohesive society by challenging narratives that seek to divide. Dacia Richards delves into the implications of the President’s statement and the government’s approach to addressing and neutralizing divisive political strategies.

Previous article
PLAISANCE RESIDENTS COMPLAIN THAT HOMES ARE SHAKING LIKE ROCKING CHAIRS WHEN HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES TRAVERSE ROADWAY
Next article
HIGH COURT TO RULE ON APRIL 19 IN GTU CASE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RELIGIOUS LEADERS REITERATE CALL FOR CALM

WIFE ON THE RUN AFTER STABBING HUSBAND DURING DOMESTIC DISPUTE