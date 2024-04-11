GOVERNMENT TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY AND DISCRIMINATION – PRESIDENT ALI



President Irfaan Ali recently stated in an interview that the PPP/C government is committed to dismantling any narrative by political parties that employ race, ethnicity, or division as tools in their messaging. This declaration underscores the government’s dedication to promoting unity and inclusivity, aiming to counteract divisive tactics that could harm the nation’s social fabric. Ali’s remarks reflect a broader strategy to foster a more cohesive society by challenging narratives that seek to divide. Dacia Richards delves into the implications of the President’s statement and the government’s approach to addressing and neutralizing divisive political strategies.

