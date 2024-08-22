Saturday, August 24, 2024
GOVERNMENT TO AMEND LAW ALLOWING ACCESS TO DECEASED PERSONS FUNDS, ASSETS

To allow easier access to the assets of deceased persons, including money in the bank, properties, and credit union funds, the government is preparing to amend the Deceased Persons Estate Administration Amendment Bill. Tiana Cole has more details in the following report.

