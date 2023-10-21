GOVERNMENT TO FOCUS ON YOUTHS & WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE AS AGRI INVEST FORUM BEGINS

During his opening remarks at the annual Agri-Invest Forum and Expo, Head of State President Irfaan Ali expressed a strong commitment to emphasizing the roles of youths and women in the agricultural sector. Moreover, he enthusiastically shared plans to elevate the Guyana School of Agriculture into a center of excellence. Renata Burnette provides more insights in her report.
