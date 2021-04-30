Government’s 20,000 Scholarship Programme touches down in Region Five

The opportunities and possibilities of the Government of Guyana’s 20,000 Scholarship Programme were introduced to Region Five on Friday (today) at the Novar Primary School and the Lachmansingh Primary School on the West Coast of Berbice.

This is according to a statement from the Education Ministry which explained that outreaches were held at the two (2) locations to encourage

persons to apply and to have that application processed with the team that travelled there for this purpose.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, reiterated the point that education is invaluable and can serve repeatedly, those who take the opportunity to improve themselves academically.

She explained that education allows persons to be independent and as such, it is immeasurable, and that the idea to offer 20,000 online scholarships to Guyanese was birthed as a manifesto promise by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic during the 2020 election campaign.

Consultations were done to know what it is that citizens wanted as it relates to educational opportunities.

“You said to us that you wanted opportunities to learn at your own pace without having to physically attend an institution. We said that we will provide 20,000 opportunities for ordinary Guyanese citizens who would not have to pay for it themselves. So that is why we are here today. We are here today because we made a promise to you and to fulfil that promise.”

Minister Manickchand noted that her Government is committed to serving all Guyanese and that this opportunity is available for all interested Guyanese to benefit.

“We will serve every citizen in Region Five regardless of how persons voted, pray, worship or if you don’t at all, regardless of whether your parents can read and write.”

The Education Minister added that she is happy that the scholarship programme which is being managed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Service through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) is offering programmes at many levels.

She posited that on the list of over 80 programmes, persons can apply to do courses to earn a Certificate, a Bachelor’s Degree, a Post Graduate Diploma, a Master’s Degree or a PhD and explained that programmes range from three years to six months duration and that each programme has different entry eligibility criteria that have to be met.

“Further, she said that though there are several similar outreaches to be held across Guyana by herself and other Ministers of Government, Minister Manickchand urged that Guyanese do not have to wait on those events to apply for a programme. She said that persons can visit the GOAL website at www.goal.edu.gy. She also explained that persons who did not obtain their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) or failed a subject can still become eligible for a degree programme by first completing the Bachelor’s Preparatory Programme (BPP) that is being offered.”

According to the Education Minister, zoning in on the issue of the scholarship which will be awarded by the Ministry of Public Service, persons who will be awarded scholarships under this specific programme will not be bound to the Government of Guyana upon completion.

“She said that awardees will be asked to give voluntary service to the country by working either with the government, their Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, in the private sector, with a non-governmental organization, the legal aid clinic or the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association among other entities…”

The Government added that during today’s outreach, several persons submitted their applications resulting in the most successful day for an on the spot application exercise.