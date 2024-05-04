GOV’T AIMING TO PROCURE US$180 250MILLION TO UPGRADE GPL’S NETWORK



In collaboration with Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Government of Guyana seeks to secure funding between $180 million and USD 250 million to enhance the power company’s transmission and distribution network. This significant financial endeavor aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply across the nation, addressing longstanding issues of power stability and infrastructure. In her report, Kerese Gonsalves details the funding initiative, including the expected impact on GPL’s operations and the benefits for Guyanese consumers.

