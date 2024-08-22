GOVT AND US COMPANY GLOBAL VENTURES SIGNS US$1.8 CONTRACT FOR MINERAL MAPPING

Antonio Dey reports that on Wednesday, the Government of Guyana signed a US$1.8 million mineral mapping agreement with the United States-based company Global Venture. This agreement is aimed at mapping the country’s mineral resources, which is expected to enhance the understanding and management of Guyana’s natural wealth.
