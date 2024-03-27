Thursday, March 28, 2024
GOV’T. APPROVAL FOR RECRUITMENT OF FIVE HUNDRED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS DISINGENUOUS – DR. KAREN CUMMINGS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The government’s recent approval to recruit over five hundred foreign healthcare workers has sparked controversy, with Shadow Minister of Health Dr. Karen Cummings labeling the decision as disingenuous. This move has raised questions about the government’s commitment to local healthcare professionals and the broader implications for the country’s healthcare system. Critics argue that it reflects deeper issues within the healthcare sector, including the need for improved conditions and support for local workers. Tiana Cole delves into the complexities of this situation and the implications of the government’s decision.

