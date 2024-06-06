GOV’T DRAFTING BILL TO ADVANCE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN TRAFFIC SYSTEM

A new bill is set to be introduced to Parliament that aims to employ advanced technologies to address the escalating road carnage in Guyana. Earl Lambert, Chairman of the Guyana National Road Safety Council, who has advocated for stricter penalties, confirmed that the government is drafting legislation to incorporate these technological advancements into road safety measures. The proposed bill is expected to enhance traffic management and improve safety on the roads. See the report by Dacia Richards.

