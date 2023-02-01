Gov’t eyes year-end for completion of state-of-the-art abattoir

During day two of the consideration of estimates and expenditure for Budget 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture’s $33.2 billion budget was successfully passed.

While defending the budget and responding to questions posed by members of the Opposition, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed that construction of the state-of-the-art abattoir should be completed before the end of the year.

Minister Mustapha explained that given Guyana’s livestock development and beef production plans, the establishment of such a facility remains a top priority.

“This was the abattoir that the Honourable Member came and misled this House when he said that they started it in 2020. The contract for this abattoir was signed by the Permanent Secretary in November 2022. We are hoping that by the end of this year, the construction can be completed,” he explained.

As it relates to progress made thus far, Minister Mustapha noted that soon after the contract was signed, the contractor commenced mobilisation.

He further stated that the periphery works have already been done at the site that was catered for in previous budgets.

“Some works have commenced that are being monitored closely by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority. Our country is now poised to become a major player in the beef and cattle industry. As I said before, the contract was signed in November and periphery works have been done so far. Funds allocated prior to now were not for the construction. A lot of periphery work was done, including drains, bridges, and things like that. This was done at approximately $89 million,” he noted.

The Minister also spoke about plans to enhance the natural sea defense at Danzig in Region Five under the Mangrove Restoration programme at a cost of $104 million. These works, he added, are expected to be completed in approximately 12 months.

“We remember what took place at Danzig. Thousands of acres of land were lost because of seawater encroachment and the breakage of the sea defense. When we were in Opposition, we went to see how we could help the farmers while the government at that time was unresponsive. We’ve examined the situation and we’ve been working closely with the Ministers of Public Works to construct a dam there. We are looking to build or establish natural vegetation there and that is why the mangrove section of the Ministry of Agriculture will facilitate a project to do the breakwater system there so that we can stop the encroachment of seawater from coming into the arable land so that those lands can be brought back under cultivation,” he said.

BRACKISH WATER SHRIMP

Additionally, a sum of $445.2 million was approved to further expand the government’s brackish water shrimp project. While explaining the progress made thus far, Minister Mustapha said any brackish water shrimp farmer who would like to expand their operation will receive help under this project.

