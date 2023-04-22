GOVT & GTU MEETING DIDN’T ADDRESS THE PLIGHTS OF TEACHERS MCDONALD SAYS IT WAS A WASTE OF TIME

Following a meeting between the Guyana Teachers’ Union and the government on Thursday, General Secretary Coretta Mc Donald has expressed disappointment, stating that the meeting was a waste of time as it failed to address the challenges faced by teachers. Antonio Dey reports on this story.
