GOVT MUST COME CLEAN ON THE PURPOSE OF WALES GTE PROJECT – PATTERSON

Antonio Dey reports that the Alliance for Change calls for additional independent studies on the Wales gas-to-shore project. Meanwhile, David Patterson, an executive member of the party, urges the government to be transparent about the project’s viability.
