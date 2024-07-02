Tuesday, July 2, 2024
GOVT MUST CURB GOLD SMUGGLING BY CLAMPING DOWN ON ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES AND CORRUPT PRACTICES BY REGULATORS – GGDMA

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has suggested that the state could eliminate gold smuggling by curbing illegal activities and corrupt practices among regulators and civil servants. Antonio Dey provides more details on this recommendation in his report, highlighting the GGDMA’s perspectives on improving the industry’s regulation.

