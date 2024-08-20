GOV’T PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED THROUGH LOCAL GOV’T MINISTRY – REGION 10 MAYOR

During a recent town hall meeting, Region 10 Mayor, Sharma Solomon, emphasized the need for improved governance and relationships within the council’s approach to government. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the mayor’s suggestions and initiatives, including how these changes are expected to enhance the council’s effectiveness and the community’s involvement in governance.
