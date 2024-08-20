Wednesday, August 21, 2024
GOV’T PARTICIPATION ENCOURAGED THROUGH LOCAL GOV’T MINISTRY – REGION 10 MAYOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During a recent town hall meeting, Region 10 Mayor, Sharma Solomon, emphasized the need for improved governance and relationships within the council’s approach to government. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the mayor’s suggestions and initiatives, including how these changes are expected to enhance the council’s effectiveness and the community’s involvement in governance.

Previous article
HGP REGIONAL NEWS – AUGUST 19, 2024
Next article
INDIGENOUS LEADERS MEET TO DELIBERATE ON ISSUES AFFECTING VILLAGES AND COMMUNITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
