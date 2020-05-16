Gov’t says blocking Carter Centre’s return to Guyana due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

-US Embassy, Diplomats urged to “respect” Guyana’s “legitimate decision”

The Government of Guyana has officially blocked the Carter Centre from returning to Guyana to oversee the ongoing recount of votes cast at the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and is urging the United States Embassy to respect its “legitimate decision” in doing so.

In a letter to the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, dated May 15, 2020, the Guyana government through its Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings, responded to the Embassy’s request of having the Carter Centre and a representative of the International Republican Institute (IRI) to observe the recount.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch

The official request from the US Embassy was made weeks ago.

However, in the missive, Minister Cummings cited that the reason for the denial was in light of travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She reminded that her Government has full confidence in the team of observers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) who are present for the ongoing recount in Guyana.

In the letter, the Foreign Affairs Minister further stated, “I take this opportunity to inform you and to iterate that the Caribbean Community remains the most legitimate interlocutors in the Guyana situation and that Guyana is equally confident in the legitimacy, credibility, and competence of the CARICOM team to perform its task.”

Cummings asked that the decision be respected.”

Meanwhile, a number of Senators in Washington D.C, USA, were also written to directly with the same explanation given to Ambassador Lynch in relation to the Guyana government’s blocking of the return of the Carter Centre and IRI representatives here.