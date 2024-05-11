HomeNewsGOV’T SEEKING TO PROCURE AN ADDITIONAL 30 MEGAWATTS OF POWER - VP NewsPolitics GOV’T SEEKING TO PROCURE AN ADDITIONAL 30 MEGAWATTS OF POWER – VP By Hgp Nightly News Staff 11/05/2024 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedin On Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the government is seeking to procure an additional 30 megawatts of power to enhance the national grid.Report by Kerese Gonsalves. Share this:EmailPrintWhatsAppTweetMoreRedditPocketShare on TumblrTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedin Previous articlePLANEVILLE, SOPHIA RESIDENTS FEARFUL OF REMOVAL: MINDFUL OF GOVERNMENT TAKING THEIR LANDS FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT Hgp Nightly News Staff RELATED ARTICLES News PLANEVILLE, SOPHIA RESIDENTS FEARFUL OF REMOVAL: MINDFUL OF GOVERNMENT TAKING THEIR LANDS FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT 11/05/2024 News SECOND RAPE ALLEGATION FILED AGAINST DISGRACED FORMER MINISTER; VICTIM SAYS SHE’S BEING CYBER BULLIED BY PPP PARTY OPERATIVES 11/05/2024 News WE ARE NOT AGAINST DEVELOPMENT, BUT WE NEED A PRIVATE VALUATION FOR LANDS– PETER’S HALL RESIDENTS 11/05/2024 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisment - Most Popular PLANEVILLE, SOPHIA RESIDENTS FEARFUL OF REMOVAL: MINDFUL OF GOVERNMENT TAKING THEIR LANDS FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT 11/05/2024 SECOND RAPE ALLEGATION FILED AGAINST DISGRACED FORMER MINISTER; VICTIM SAYS SHE’S BEING CYBER BULLIED BY PPP PARTY OPERATIVES 11/05/2024 WE ARE NOT AGAINST DEVELOPMENT, BUT WE NEED A PRIVATE VALUATION FOR LANDS– PETER’S HALL RESIDENTS 11/05/2024 TEACHERS BACK ON THE STREETS FROM NEXT WEEK, GTU SAYS STRIKE WILL BE ‘STRATEGIC’ 11/05/2024 Load more Recent Comments