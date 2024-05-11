Saturday, May 11, 2024
HomeNewsGOV’T SEEKING TO PROCURE AN ADDITIONAL 30 MEGAWATTS OF POWER - VP
NewsPolitics

GOV’T SEEKING TO PROCURE AN ADDITIONAL 30 MEGAWATTS OF POWER – VP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
9

On Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo announced that the government is seeking to procure an additional 30 megawatts of power to enhance the national grid.Report by Kerese Gonsalves.

Previous article
PLANEVILLE, SOPHIA RESIDENTS FEARFUL OF REMOVAL: MINDFUL OF GOVERNMENT TAKING THEIR LANDS FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

25 Core Homes on the West Bank of Demerara slated for...

FIVE REGIONS TO GET STREET LIGHTS IN THE COMING WEEKS