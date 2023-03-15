GOV’T SHOULD COMPENSATE FAMILIES OF VICTIMS IN 2019 FATAL ACCIDENT INVOLVING EX-PRESIDENTIAL ESCORT

In a recent development, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has criticized the former APNU+AFC government for not settling compensation for the families of victims killed by a speeding Presidential vehicle attached to former President David Granger. However, Former Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan is now firing back, stating that the government should stop politicizing the issue and pay the affected families instead. Joel Vogt has the details.
