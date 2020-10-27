GOVT TO CEASE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO GM&CC

Until the financial audit is completed for the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development says that the government will not be providing financial support to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council. More from
Amel Griffith.

