Gov’t to enact Model Arbitration Bill this year – AG

To create a modern platform for arbitration as an effective method of settling commercial and other disputes in Guyana, the government will enact the Model Arbitration Bill.

This was disclosed by the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs in a press statement.

The statement noted that government would continue in 2023 to offer capacity building by training and education to familiarise stakeholders with the concept, operational value, and benefit of arbitration in the context of the impending legislative framework.

In 2022, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, wrote to the relevant stakeholders and circulated ‘The Impact Justice Model Arbitration Bill,’ the statement said.

“This Model Arbitration Bill incorporates the key provisions of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Arbitration and was approved by the Caricom Secretariat for implementation by member States in the region,” the missive added.

Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean Project (IMPACT Justice) is a multi-country regional justice sector reform project funded by the Canadian government, and implemented by the University of the West Indies, Barbados, through its Project Director, Professor Vilma Newton.

In keeping with the objective of educating, training, and building capacity, the Attorney General’s Chambers, in collaboration with the IMPACT Justice, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, the Caribbean Branch, and the Young Members Group, held a workshop on ‘Drafting Arbitration Clauses: Practical Workshop,’ on April 5 and 7 2022.

The objective of the ‘Drafting Arbitration Clauses: Practical Workshop’ highlighted the relevance of including arbitration clauses in contracts and providing an introduction to the drafting of enforceable arbitration clauses.

This was followed by another Workshop on ‘Roadmap to Implementation of a New Arbitration Law for Guyana and other CARICOM countries’ held between May 16 to June 9, 2022.

The Attorney General has established an Arbitration Unit, which will liaise with the Judiciary and key stakeholders at periodic intervals as this initiative is part of the government’s intention to create a modern infrastructure for the arbitration and conciliation of commercial disputes in Guyana. The inaugural meeting of the Arbitration Unit is slated for February 6, 2023.

