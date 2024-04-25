GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

The Government is set to file an appeal by the end of this week against a recent court ruling by Justice Sandil Kissoon, which stated that deductions should not be made from the salaries of teachers who participated in a months-long strike. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has expressed disagreement with the decision, asserting that the judge has erred in his judgment. This move signals the government’s intent to challenge the ruling, which has significant implications for labor relations and the handling of industrial actions in the education sector. Shervin Belgrave provides more details on the government’s grounds for appeal and the potential impact of this legal challenge.

