Gov’t to re-fashion Eccles Industrial Estate to conducive business zone

Government will soon undertake a proactive approach to regularise and upgrade the Eccles Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

On Wednesday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, MP, engaged occupants within the commercial zone.

“This is the second visit to one of the estates that is under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. We visited the Coldingen Industrial Estate and this is a view to regularising all of the estates that are under the ministry’s purview,” MinisterWalrond told journalists.

She said her ministry’s intention is for all industrial estates nationwide to be conducive for business.

The minister stated also that assessments will be done to ensure properties are gainfully occupied and are used for the purposes stated in the leased.

“There has been a lot of neglect and we came here today to really see firsthand what are the issues that we have to fix.

What we have encountered are issues of encumbrances of the roadway. People not using the lands for the purpose in which they had committed in their lease. So, all of these issues will be regularised,” MinisterWalrond added.

The minister said too, that there are plans to resuscitate the Eccles Industrial Estate Committee, to properly maintain the area.

Minister, Anand Persaud said following the successful consultation with business owners, all signs indicate that development could be soon realised.

“We want to make sure that the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) rules are adhered to. We want to ensure that fire hydrants are functioning, we want to uplift the aesthetic of the industrial site and provide adequate lighting,” Minister Persaud stated.

Further follow-ups will be made and government will engage the estate committee and business operators to advance developmental plans.

The ministries plan to partner on similar outreaches, identifying an up-and-coming estate in Lethem (Region Nine) as one of the future ventures.