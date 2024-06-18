Tuesday, June 18, 2024
GOV’T TO SEEK US$66M IN SUPPLEMENTARY FUNDING FROM NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO CUSHION HIGH FUEL PRICES – VP JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
According to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the government plans to return to the National Assembly to request a supplementary budgetary allocation of US$66 million to help mitigate rising fuel prices. Antonio Dey will provide more details.

