The Office of the President is urging the public to be aware of a bogus page on social media platform Facebook, purporting to be the official account of the First Lady of Guyana, Mrs. Arya Ali.

The fake account, which has been created under the name ‘H.E Arya Ali’ is not affiliated with the First Lady, her office or the Office of the President in any way.

The public is therefore advised that the account is fake and that they should refrain from engaging the page.