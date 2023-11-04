GOV’T WELCOMES GLOBAL SUPPORT ON VENEZUELA BORDER. GUYANA ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY – HUGH TODD

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd has stated that Guyana stands firmly on the correct side of history and international law in response to the escalating border controversy with Venezuela. The controversy stems from Venezuela’s proposed referendum to claim sovereignty over the Essequibo region of Guyana. Over the past two days, Guyana has garnered further international backing, with both the Commonwealth and the United States expressing their support. Renata Burnette provides additional insights into the developing situation.

