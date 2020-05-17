Gov’t will accept any declaration by GECOM Chair on recount results

–once it is in accordance with the Constitution- President Granger

Just one day after Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams announced that the results of the ongoing national recount for the Regional and General Elections held on March 2, this year, will not alter the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM’s) 10 declarations of the results that were already made, President David Granger, says this not so, as long as this declaration is in accordance with Guyana’s Constitution.

President David Granger

According to the Head-of-State, moments ago addressing reporters on the issue, whatever declaration is made GECOM’s Chairperson, (Ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh, would be regarded as legitimate by the Coalition government.

When questioned as to AG Williams’ statement on Saturday in which he told media operatives that those 10 declarations which were made shortly after the polls were cast on March 2, 2020, can only be discredited by virtue of an election petition, the President reminded that he (President) speaks for the government.

“As President of Guyana and leader of the government it is my policy that any declaration coming from the Chairman of GECOM will be accepted by the government of Guyana. I speak for the Government of Guyana.”

Yesterday, AG Williams had stated that GECOM has no other option at this point than to work within the framework of the electoral laws of the country.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Basil Williams

“The law remains the law, so, at the end of the day, the law will determine what happens. As I said, the electoral laws state that 10 legitimate declarations have been made, they have been laid over to the CEO [Chief Election Officer]. The national recount falls under a constitutional provision and the purpose that it is serving is to examine what happened on that day.”

According to Minister Williams, the recount process only impacts the issue of credibility of the elections.

“And thus far, the recount has shown an attempt by the Opposition to gerrymander the elections.”