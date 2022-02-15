Amid growing concerns by vendors of the Mon Repos market over the poor execution of the rehabilitation project, which will see several stalls being demolished, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall visited the facility on Monday to assure vendors that Government will stand the cost of reconstructing their stalls following the completion of the project. More from Temika
Rodney.
GOV’T WILL REBUILD STALLS AT MON REPOS MARKET – MINISTER DHARAMLALL ASSURES DISGRUNTLE VENDORS
