GOVT’S DISRESPECT TO GTU CONTRIBUTING TO SCHOOL VIOLENCE – GRANGER

Former President David Granger has expressed concern about the high levels of violence in Guyana’s public learning institutions. He believes the government’s lack of respect shown to the Guyana Teachers Union contributes to teachers’ disrespect. Renata Burnette has the details in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on