GPA Mourns Cameraman who drowned during mishap

Please see full press release-The Guyana Press Association extends condolences to the relatives and friends of Trevor Patrick who lost his life on Tuesday while on a Presidential outreach in the Pomeroon River. Patrick was a fixture in media in Essequibo having started his career some 20 years ago. He worked in the newsroom of RCA Television before he moved on as a freelancer photographer for one of the daily newspapers. At the time of his passing Patrick was a part-time staff of Radio Essequibo and worked with different agencies providing videography/photography services. The 48-year old would be remembered by his colleagues for his commitment to his job, his videography and photography skills and his friendliness.

The GPA would also like to take this opportunity to extend speedy recovery to Dhanash Ramroop, Keon Blades and Jose Cheddie, all members of the Presidential Press Team who were involved in Tuesday’s accident. GPA’s President Nazima Raghubir has reached out to the three persons offering GPA’s support at this time.

As media workers we are often guided by getting the news first, getting that photo, video shot or comment without thinking of danger and threats to our own safety. This job also puts us as first responders as well as the first to be affected by trauma. With that in mind, we would like to encourage media workers to be very aware of their surroundings, use caution when necessary and speak out against recklessness, since all of this could save lives.

GPA remains committed to working with media workers to protect their safety and well-being.