GPA SNUBS ONE QUESTION PER MEDIA HOUSE RULE -SAYS NATION ROBBED OF UNDERSTANDING GOV’T PLANS

A recent HGP Nightly News report by Shemar Alleyen highlighted that President Irfaan Ali’s press engagement was limited to a one-question and one follow-up rule, criticized by the President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir. Raghubir expressed that this restriction has hindered the nation’s understanding of the government’s plans, programs, and other critical issues affecting the Guyanese population. This limitation on questioning has limited the depth of information and discussion that could have taken place.
