GPA URGES VERIFICATION OF NEWS AND INFORMATION IN THE MIDST OF TUESDAY’S UNREST



See full press release-

The Guyana Press Association cautions against the use of social media platforms claiming to function as independent news organisations – particularly in the face of unrest and instability.

We remind all media practitioners that verification of news and information is a primary requirement of newsgathering and dissemination.

This is an obligation that’s sadly absent in the outputs of some groups and individuals presenting themselves as media operatives.

In this regard, we do not consider an entity describing itself as Guyana Daily News as consistently meeting the basic standards expected of a professional news organisation.

This is based on repeated instances in which its content has proven to be unreliable, unverified, and unethically intended to mislead media audiences.

The GPA therefore does not recognise this outfit to be a bona fide news organisation within the strict meaning of the term and with regard to basic journalistic obligations.