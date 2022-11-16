GPF SAYS THEY HAVE “ZERO TOLERANCE FOR TRAFFIC LAWLESSNESS”

Following a Facebook Post where a youth was seen dangerously slinging behind a moving route 40 Minibus that was overloaded, the Police managed to arrest the minibus driver.

The vehicle was also impounded at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The driver was today charged for breach of condition of road service license, failing to exhibit revenue license and fitness certificate, tinted motor vehicle, and breach of prescribed fitness.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to encourage all drivers, pedestrians, and persons using our roadways to be more responsible and to remember the theme for Road Safety 2022: ‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives!’