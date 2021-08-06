GPHC enforces proof of vaccine card before entry policy

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has announced with immediate effect, persons entering the hospital must show proof of a valid vaccination card along with proof of identification. In a notice on Friday, the hospital indicated that persons entering the compound and its satellite clinics are required to show proof of their vaccination. Those persons who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, will not be allowed to visit patients and clinics only if an appointment is made. Unvaccinated persons are asked to make appointments with a negative PCR test result that was done in less than 72 hours to access the services of the hospital.

The hospital however notes that only emergency patients will be permitted to enter the compound without showing proof of vaccination but persons accompanying those patients, must show their IDs along with their vaccination cards.

GPHC has advised persons who need to transact registration of birth/death or other business in the compound and all who have intentions of visiting the institution to prioritize getting vaccinated in order to facilitate the continuation of service and care.

All COVID-19 protocols and guidelines are still in place.

