GPHC patient found dead outside of Online Shipping company

A 55-year-old male patient who was hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was found dead with a hospital tag on his wrist on Wednesday (yesterday) in front of the Zoom Online Shopping premises located at Middle Street, Georgetown.

The deceased has been identified as Winston Blackette of Laing Housing Scheme North Ruimveldt, whose body was discovered around 21:00h at the above-mentioned location.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), when Crime Scene Technicians (CST) visited the location, it was revealed a man notified the 74 year-old security guard at Da Silva’s Optical of the motionless.

An alarm was subsequently made and the EMT Ambulance Services were immediately summoned and pronounced the 55-year-old man dead.

“The deceased was clad in a red and black sweater, black jersey and a long black jeans and a black rubber slippers along with a hospital name tag on his right wrist. He was also observed to be bleeding through his mouth and nostrils. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed part of his body and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The cops noted that records from the GPHC revealed that the now deceased had visited the said institution complaining of chest pains and a swollen foot.

“He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was subsequently diagnosed with ‘leptose’ and was there after admitted a patient in the Male Surgical Ward and was not discharged. The body is presently at Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations continuing,” the GPF added.