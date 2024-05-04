Sunday, May 5, 2024
GPHC VENDORS GIVEN UP TO SATURDAY, MAY 4, TO MOVE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Amidst escalating tensions, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council’s sudden decision to issue a notice for removing vendor stalls around the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has caused significant outrage among the affected vendors. This move, intended to clear the area, has sparked a backlash due to its abrupt nature and the impact on local vendors who rely on these locations for their livelihood. In her report, Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed account of the situation, including reactions from the vendors and the rationale given by the city officials.

