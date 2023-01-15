GPHC’s Clerk busted with ganja at Anna Catherina

A clerk of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is in custody after Police nabbed him on Saturday with a quantity of marijuana at Anna Catherina on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

Reports are that ranks acting on information received, went to the Side-line Dam Bus Shed at Anna Catherina at about 21:40 and saw 31-year-old Warren Williams standing with a bulky black plastic bag in his hands.

A rank approached Williams and informed him that he would like to conduct a search on him for any illegal item, to which he agreed.

The cannabis , which was found by Police [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ January 14, 2023]

The rank opened the bulky black plastic bag in the clerk’s presence, and a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 1069.8 grams. He is in custody and is slated to be charged after a further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...