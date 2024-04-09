GPL HIRED INCOMPETENT HEAD, WHICH LED TO CURRENT POWER CRISIS – PATTERSON



Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo hinted at potential changes in the senior management of Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), which has sparked discussion about the utility company’s direction and leadership. In contrast, former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson criticized the government for dismissing competent individuals from crucial management roles at GPL. Patterson’s comments suggest that such decisions may have adversely affected the company’s performance and reliability. This debate over management practices at GPL highlights differing perspectives on how best to address the utility provider’s challenges. Dacia Richards provides a comprehensive overview of these developments, including insights into the implications of potential management changes at GPL and Patterson’s critique.

