Tuesday, April 9, 2024
GPL IN CRISIS: GOV’T CONTEMPLATING CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT TEAM-JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has committed to resolving the ongoing power outages affecting approximately two hundred thousand Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) customers. Addressing the frustration and inconvenience caused by these frequent blackouts, Jagdeo has pledged to take decisive steps to improve the situation. Additionally, he has hinted at possible changes in the management of GPL as part of the strategy to enhance the utility company’s performance and reliability. Dacia Richards offers more details on the Vice President’s commitments and the potential implications for GPL’s future operations and customer satisfaction.

PRES. ALI ENGAGES DOCTORS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR, ASKING THEM TO SERVE THE PUBLIC BETTER
GPL HIRED INCOMPETENT HEAD, WHICH LED TO CURRENT POWER CRISIS – PATTERSON
