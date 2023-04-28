GPL MUST PUT ITS HOUSE IN ORDER – SAYS PATTERSON

David Patterson, an executive of the Alliance For Change, has urged the Guyana Power and Light company to address the issue of constant power outages, stating that it is not conducive to a country with expected rapid growth in energy. Patterson emphasized that the company must get its affairs in order. Antonio Dey reports.
