GPL SENIOR BOARD TO APPEAR BEFORE ECONOMICS SERVICE COMMITTEE

The Economic Services Committee has unanimously decided that Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) ‘s senior management must testify before the committee regarding the ongoing blackout crisis. This decision reflects the committee’s concern over persistent power outages affecting citizens and its desire to address these issues directly with GPL’s top management. The hearing aims to uncover the root causes of the blackouts and discuss potential solutions to stabilize the power supply. Dacia Richards offers more insights into the committee’s decision.

