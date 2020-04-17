GPL suspends bill delivery service via post offices for April month

-customers expected to use alternative methods to obtain bill balances

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated has suspended its mail delivery service to its customers for the month of April as a result of a decision made by the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) to only accept bulk mail on reduced days.

In a press release moments ago, the GPL stated that its decision to suspend its service delivery of April month bills is in light of the “difficult logistics of meeting the dates identified by GPOC.”

However, the utility company pointed out that its customers can and should take advantage of other methods that are available for retrieving their bills and/or bill balances.

To access a digital copy of a bill, any customer may register for the GPL’s electronic billing service via the internet by entering http://gplinc.net/bill/manage-your-bill/e-billing/ on a webpage.

Meanwhile, to access bill balances, customers may utilize the following services

1) Online Inquiry- a customer can visit www.gplinc.net/billing/ after retrieving his/her Customer and Account numbers

2) SMS Freedom- anyone can text their GPL’s Reference Number to (592) 624-0400 or (592) 608-8400

3) Using the company’s Website LIVE CHAT- Retrieve both Customer and Account numbers and visit www.gplinc.net

4) Customer Call Centre -Retrieve both Customer and Account numbers and call 592-226-2600

“It is GPL’s intention to resume bill delivery as soon as possible and encourage our Customers to use these options as a means of practicing social distancing and stopping the spread of COVID 19,” the press statement added.