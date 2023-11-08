GPL TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PERSONS WHO DAMAGE ITS INFRASTRUCTURE

The Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) is issuing a stern warning to the public regarding protecting its infrastructure. The company emphasizes that it will resort to strict legal measures against any individuals responsible for damaging utility poles or other critical facilities belonging to the power provider. The company stresses the importance of its infrastructure for the provision of electricity services and the safety of the public. Any form of vandalism or negligent behavior resulting in damage not only disrupts service to consumers but also poses serious safety risks. Kerese Gonsalves elaborates on the implications of such damages and the potential legal repercussions in her detailed report.

Like this: Like Loading...