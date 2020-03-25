GPOC TO IMPLEMENT STANDARDISED MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

To protect our senior citizens during this period when they are the most vulnerable to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are working to implement standardized measures across the Post Offices in every region to treat with the potential threat of the virus effectively.

Of grave concern to the management of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), is the trend of thousands of senior citizens accessing pension payments during the first and second day of the new month. This is not necessary since vouchers can be cashed throughout the month. Therefore, the GPOC in keeping with the guidelines provided by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will be ensuring compliance in the following areas.

Enforcing a minimum distance of three feet between individuals accessing our services. This measure will limit the number of individuals who can enter the Post Office at any given time.

Persons visiting our offices will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entry.

Those who present with coughs or colds will be provided with face mask.

Our public areas will be sanitized intermittently throughout the day.

Our customer service agents, postal clerks and postmen and women have all been provided with face masks and gloves to use while attending to our valued customers.

We are therefore vehemently encouraging senior citizens to refrain from visiting the Post Offices during the first two days of the month unless it is absolutely necessary.

Senior citizens can also authorize their family members to uplift their pension payments. We are doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19; we encourage you to join us in the fight.