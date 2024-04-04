GPSCCU MONIES BEING SQUANDERED BY ILLEGAL ​BOARD OF LEADERS – MEMBERS OF THE GPSCCU



On Wednesday morning, a significant disturbance unfolded when Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union members organized a protest outside the credit union’s office. The demonstration reflected deep-seated concerns and dissatisfaction among members regarding the credit union’s management and operations. This public display of unrest indicates pressing issues within the institution that members feel need immediate attention and resolution to safeguard their interests and the integrity of the credit union. Dacia Richards has the details.

