Grandmother of woman burnt to death in home with daughters receive financial donation, other items from PNC/R

Less than a week after her grand-daughter and great-grand-daughters perished in a blaze at their home that was allegedly set by the children’s father, the elderly woman benefitted from a monetary donation along with several items donated by the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R).

Caroline Kennedy, her 5-year-old Mariana Downer and 3-year-old Gabriella Kennedy were killed on December 13 when the reportedly burnt them to death in their Four Miles Squatting Area, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) home.

According to a press release, Chairperson and former Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence spearheaded a team inclusive of PNC/R member James Bond and Councillor Shonelle Smith-Daniels to visit the woman on Thursday.

They presented the grieving grandmother with a financial donation, food items and other necessities before visiting the site of the gruesome triple murder that rocked the Township on Sunday night.

Police have already arrested the man who is reportedly responsible for the three females’ inhumane deaths. The suspect was found on the night of the tragedy inside of bushes in close proximity of their house.

He was immediately arrested and at that time escorted to the Bartica Hospital where he was admitted for minor burns to his feet.