GRANDSON CHARGED WITH MURDER OF CHARLESTOWN GRANNY

Tiana Cole reports on a tragic incident that shocked the community. Just days ago, the lifeless, nude body of an 88-year-old woman was discovered wrapped in a sheet in an empty lot near her home in Charlestown, Georgetown. Today, her own grandson, a 27-year-old man, was charged with her murder. This heartbreaking news has left many wondering how and why such a heinous act could have occurred.

