A 17 year old teen is currently in custody after he lit a kerosene stove and placed it under a bed in Usha Persaud’s house. According to reports,50 year old Persaud left her home after a misunderstanding with her grandson, where the teen later lit the kerosene stove. The house was completely gutted by fire. There has not been any reports of injury, police say. The suspect is being sought by the police as the investigation develops.

