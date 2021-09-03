Granger takes leave of absence to spend with wife and family

The People’s National Congress Reform wishes to state that Party Leader, Mr. David Granger has taken temporary leave of absence to enjoy a brief vacation. The PNCR wishes also to remind you that Congress elected him as the PNCR presidential candidate in February 2011 in which he led the Party into three General and Regional Elections in 2011, 2015 and 2020 and two Local Government Elections in 2016 and 2018 since that time. Mr. Granger was also elected as Party Leader at the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th Biennial Delegates’ Congresses. As Leader of the Opposition and as President of Guyana for much of the past ten years, Mr. Granger has had a steady governmental work schedule and during this long period, has never taken a vacation. He has now decided to take this opportunity to proceed on leave so that he can enjoy a period of well-deserved rest and attend to personal matters. Mr. Granger has not demitted office as Party Leader. He will be spending his vacation in Guyana.

