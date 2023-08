In a startling revelation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, it was shared that the Petroleum Revenue Department of the Guyana Revenue Authority, responsible for overseeing and regulating companies within Guyana’s oil and gas sector, is currently functioning with less than half its entire staff.

Shemar Alleyne dives into the details of this pressing issue, uncovering the implications of this workforce shortage on Guyana’s vital oil and gas sector. Tune in to learn more.

Like this: Like Loading...